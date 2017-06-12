Schultz shares cup stage

Photo: Pens TV Justin Schultz and his mom Kim after Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup Sunday.

Former West Kelowna Warriors and West Kelowna native Justin Schultz has accomplished what not many have been able to.

Get his name on the Stanley Cup two years in a row.

Schultz and the Pittsburgh Penguins did just that Sunday night, clinching back-to-back titles with a 2-0 win over another former Warrior, Colton Sissons and the Nashville Predators.

The Penguins become the first team since the 1997 and 1998 Detroit Red Wings to hoist Lord Stanley in back-to-back seasons and are the first team in the salary cap era to do so.

Schultz played a prominent role, scoring what proved to be the game winner in game five's 6-0 win, and drawing the primary assist on Sunday's cup-clinching goal, scored with less than two minutes left in regulation time.

Schultz played parts of three seasons in West Kelowna from 2006 to 2009 before heading off to the University of Wisconsin for a successful three seasons with the Badgers. Schultz scored 25 goals and 91 points in 107 career regular season games with the Warriors, including 4 goals and 11 points in 17 playoff games.

Schultz and his mom, Kim, were interviewed by Hockey Night in Canada’s David Amber after the Penguins Game #6 Stanley Cup victory

The entire Warriors organization would like to congratulate Justin on back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. It is unknown for now if Schultz will be making another tour with Lord Stanley as he did last season.

Pens TV