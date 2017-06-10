Vees find their voice

Photo: Contributed Craig Beauchemin

The Penticton Vees are announcing the hiring of Craig Beauchemin as the new voice of the team.

Beauchemin comes to Penticton with two years of play-by-play experience with the Powell River Kings and Battlefords North Stars.

“I’m incredibly excited to be given this opportunity with an organization like the Vees,” Beauchemin said. “The history, professionalism and culture of this team make it a very attractive place to be. I’ve seen first hand how Vees fans support this team and I can’t wait for the season to get underway and to be a part of it.”

Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson is happy to bring Beauchemin into the fold.

“Craig is enthusiastic and brings great energy to his broadcasts. I think our fans will really enjoy his call and we’re excited for the next chapter of Vees hockey on EZ Rock.”

The team’s previous director of broadcasting, Fraser Rodgers announced this week he was hanging up his headset after six seasons.