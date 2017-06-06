Vees lose their voice

Photo: Twitter

The Penticton Vees Jr. A Hockey Club is losing its voice.

After six years in Penticton, calling 474 games, broadcaster Fraser Rodgers is hanging up his headset and stepping down as Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Vees’ ownership group and Fred Harbinson for giving me the opportunity to work for such a prestigious organization for the last six years. I also want to thank the incredibly passionate and loyal fan base for their tremendous support; it was an incredible experience and one I will cherish forever,” said Rodgers in a news release.

A statement posted to Twitter by Rodgers said he is starting the “next chapter” of his life, but it's not clear if he is leaving broadcasting all together. He did not immediately respond to request for comment.

“Fraser has been a huge part of our fans experience over the past six years. His voice has connected our fans & families from all over North America and he will be greatly missed. We wish Fraser the best of luck,” said President, General Manager & Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

The Vees say they expect to announce a replacement in the coming days.