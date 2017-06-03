Warriors acquire scorer

Photo: Contributed The Warriors and Silverbacks have swapped forwards.

The West Kelowna Warriors hope a change of scenery is just what Matt Kowalski needs to rediscover his scoring touch.

The Warriors acquired Kowalski, 18, from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, in exchange for 20-year-old forward Logan Mostat.

Kowalski spent two seasons with the Nanaimo Clippers. In 56 games, he had nine goals and 16 points.

Prior to joining the Clippers, Kowalski had 17 goals and 42 points in just 23 games with the BC Major Midget League Okanagan Rockets.

“Acquiring Matt, we hope to play him in a role that will allow him to be an offensive player. He has proven in the past to be a scorer and we are hopeful he can find that touch in West Kelowna," said Warriors head coach and GM Rylan Ferster.

Mostat was acquired in early December from the Surrey Eagles.

Over the course of the season, he put up 18 goals and 42 points.

Kowalski and the rest of the Warriors will hit the ice in late August for main camp. Season tickets for the upcoming 2017-2018 season are now available at the Warriors office or by calling Kim at (250) 769-7051.