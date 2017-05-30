Vees' name new captains

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees have announced Grant Cruikshank and Owen Sillinger as co-captains for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

The Vees’ made the announcement Tuesday evening at a media conference, also attended by fans. Sillinger will wear the ‘C’ for all home games and Cruikshank for every road game.

“When you look at Vees’ Captains in my time here they all have the same characteristics and Owen and Grant are cut from that mold. They’re natural leaders and will work well together,” said President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson.

Sillinger, 19, is returning for his third season with the Vees and served as alternate captain last season. Cruikshank just completed a very successful rookie season, where he led the Vees with 32 goals in 57 regular season games, and finished second in team scoring behind Jones with 53 points.

The Vees also announced several new recruits, including goaltender Adam Scheel and defensemen Garrett Ewert, Ryan O’Connell and Luke Reid.

The team has launched their 2017-18 season ticket program, capping this year’s new memberships at 300. A 12-month interest free payment plan is being offered, at just $28, $30 or $32 per month.

Fans still have the option to pay in full and those packages start at $189.