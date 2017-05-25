Chiefs grab elite prospect

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League's Chilliwack Chiefs have received a commitment from an elite prospect.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Bowen, will join the Chiefs as an affiliated player for the coming season, before committing to the club full time for the 2018-2019 BCHL season.

He has also already accepted a full scholarship as a true freshman to the University of North Dakota for 2020, according to the club.

Bowen captained the Yale Prep bantam team last season, scoring 33 goals and 62 points in just 29 games.

He was a consensus top-five talent in the Western Hockey League draft, but fell to the second round because of his desire to go the U.S. college route.

Bowen was selected in the second round by the Kelowna Rockets. He stated he was honoured to be selected by such a great organization, but opted instead for college.

"Thanks to guys like Tyson Jost, Dante Fabbro and Dennis Cholowski, the BCHL has demonstrated to younger players like myself that you can play Junior A and college, and not fall off the radar with Hockey Canada and the NHL," Bowen said