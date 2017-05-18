Cobras overtake Vees 3-1

Photo: RBC Cup

The Penticton Vees lost 3-1 against the Cobras de Terrebonne in their final round-robin game of the RBC Cup nationals, putting the team at two wins, one loss and one overtime loss.

The game was largely inconsequential, however, as the Vees had already secured their place in the semifinals on Wednesday in an overtime win against the Trenton Golden Hawks.

Neither team could get the scoring going on Thursday until about 18 minutes into the game, when the Cobras put a puck past goalie Mat Robson on a two-man advantage.

It was hardly a minute before the Cobras bolstered that lead, making the score 2-0 with just 40 seconds left in the first 20 minutes.

The Cobras got their third and final goal against the Vees in the second period, giving them a three-point lead.

That would be reduced to a two-point lead in the third period, with Owen Sillinger scoring the team's only goal on a rebound in the third period.

While the Vees did lose in scoring, the team was actually up in shots on net against the Cobras 38-34.

They'll still be heading to the semifinals on Saturday, though it hasn't yet been determined who they will play.

If the Vees win on Saturday, they'll head to the finals on Sunday.