Warriors name new captain

Photo: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography Jared Marino

The West Kelowna Warriors have named forward Jared Marino as the team captain for the 2017-18 season.

The 20 year old has played the last two seasons in West Kelowna, compiling six goals and 29 points with 68 penalty minutes in 99 regular season games.

The six-foot-three forward has been a part of 39 playoff games between the BCHL, Western Canada Cup and Royal Bank Cup, earning a goal and three points with 14 minutes in the sin bin.

“I’m honoured to be named captain for such a great organization and am confident that we can once again be an elite contender,” said the Niagara Falls native.

“Jared has all the qualities that great leaders possess,” commented Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster.

“He’s a good person, good teammate and always gives 100 per cent. Having been with our program through the RBC Cup, he has gotten the opportunity to be around not only a great leader and captain like his brother, but many solid leaders. He will represent the program on and off the ice like a pro.”