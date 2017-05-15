Vees eke win over RBC host

Photo: Twitter - Penticton Vees Vees goalie Mat Robson stopped 31 of 33 shots on goal from the Cobourg Cougars.

The Penticton Vees have picked up their first win of the RBC Cup series, with a 3-2 overtime win against the Cobourg Cougars.

The win against the nationals hosts marks the Vees' second game and their second overtime in the series, with the Vees continually edging out a lead over the Cougars over the night, with Cobourg clawing back a tie with each Vees goal.

The Vees kicked off the scoring with a perplexing goal 30 seconds into the game, which was credited to Taylor Ward, the last Vee to touch the puck, but was later revealed to have been knocked in by a Cougar accidentally.

That would be the only goal in the first period, with the Cougars tying the game up in a scuffle for the puck in front of Vees goalie Mat Robson with just over three minutes to go in the second period.

The Vees got their second lead over the Cougars early in the third with a goal from Chris Klack and an assist from Duncan Campbell.

That goal went unanswered until just three minutes left in the game, with a goal from the Cougars bringing it to a 2-2 tie.

That sent the teams to a four-on-four overtime round, with the teams tied at 30 shots apiece. The tie was later broken by Taylor Sanheim with an assist from captain Nicholas Jones.

The game followed a 2-1 loss to the CJHL's top regular season team, the Brooks Bandits. That game saw the Vees gain an early lead, but ultimately give that lead up to the Bandits, who scored the game-winner in overtime.

Due to the overtime loss, the Vees are now at three points over two games, with their next game set for Wednesday against the Trenton Golden Hawks, who have one loss and one overtime loss to their names.