Vees lose to Brooks in OT

The Penticton Vees are 0-2 against the Brooks Bandits for the playoffs after their first game of the RBC Cup tournament.

The Vees kicked off the nationals with a 2-1 loss against the CJHL regular season's top team Sunday afternoon, making their second face-off this year, with a game played early in the Western Canada Cup in Penticton.

Sunday's game followed nearly the same trajectory to their WCC performances, with the Vees taking an early lead against the Bandits, this time with a goal from Ryley Risling in the first period.

Unlike the previous game, however, that lead stayed at 1-0 until the third period – the WCC game saw more action, with a 3-1 lead for the Vees after the first 40 minutes, but the Bandits eventually overtook them in overtime for a 4-3 win.

It was Parker Foo who tied the game up in the third period, which saw Brooks upset a game that had previously seen an even amount of shots on goal from each team with a deluge of shots on Vees goalie Mat Robson.

That heavy flow of shots from the Bandits continued into a four-on-four overtime round, with Ty Mappin scoring the game-winner three minutes 17 seconds in.

The Bandits earned that victory with a 33-21 shots-on-goal advantage over the Vees.