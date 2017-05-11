Warriors add local forward

Photo: Contributed Forward Max Bulawka has committed to the West Kelowna Warriors for the upcoming hockey season.

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to add to their roster for the upcoming BC Hockey League season.

Thee Warriors today announced forward Max Bulawka has committed to the team for next season.

Bulawka, 16, played the previous two seasons with the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy.

The Kelowna native had 13 goals and 31 points in 30 games with the midget prep team last season.

The previous year, splitting time between the bantam and midget prep squads, Bulawka amassed 20 goals and 55 points in just 32 games.

“Max is a great young talent,” said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster,

“For such a young player, he doesn’t panic with the puck and already has a solid 200-foot game, which should translate well into his first year of junior hockey.”