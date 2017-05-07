Vees head to nationals

Photo: @PentictonVees

The Penticton Vees are heading to the national RBC Cup tournament after defeating their BCHL finals foes, the Chilliwack Chiefs 3-2.

The Vees have booked their tickets to Cobourg, Ontario to meet the Cobourg Cougars, the Trenton Golden Hawks, the Cobras de Terrebonne and Canada's top junior hockey team, the Brooks Bandits.

The Vees were facing off against the Chiefs for the Western Canada Cup's Berth 2 heading to the RBC Cup nationals, after the Vees overtook the Battlefords North Stars 4-0 for third place and the Chiefs lost 6-1 to the Brooks Bandits to take second place.

The game didn't start off well for the Vees, as the Chiefs took the first point with a goal from star player Jordan Kawaguchi late in the first period.

It wasn't until 16 seconds left in the second period that the Vees would tie the game up, with a goal from captain Nicholas Jones.

In the third period, however, the Vees took the game to a 3-1 lead, with a second goal from Jones, followed by an insurance goal by Grant Cruikshank.

The Chiefs put one past the Vees' goalie with five minutes remaining in the game, but couldn't quite tie the game up.

The Vees will head to Cobourg for the RBC Cup, which starts on Saturday, May 13. No finalized schedule has been confirmed, but a tentative schedule appears to have the Vees, currently labelled West #2, facing the Bandits (West #1) for their first game on Sunday, May 14.

The final seconds as seen from our broadcast location perched high @SOEC. @PentictonVees move on to @HC_RBCCup with a 3-2 victory. #WCC2017 pic.twitter.com/qfe5jNeVqt — Tim Hogg (@Steam_Voice) May 8, 2017

