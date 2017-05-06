Vees will play for RBC berth

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Penticton Vees will play for berth in the RBC National Championships, after a 4 - 0 win over the Battlefords North Stars Saturday afternoon.

Vees’ goaltender Matthew Robson led the way with a shutout, stopping 23 shots. Vees goals came from Taylor Ward, Massimo Rizzo, Grant Cruikshank and Jared Nash.

More than 2,500 fans were at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the third place game. The Vees’ will now play the loser of the WCC finals, which goes Saturday night at 7 p.m. between the Chilliwack Chiefs and Brooks Bandits.

Puck drop for the RBC berth game, between Penticton and Chilliwack or Brooks, is 4 p.m. Sunday at the SOEC.