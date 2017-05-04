Vees stay alive with win

Photo: @CJHL_WCC

The Penticton Vees kept their RBC National Cup aspirations alive, with a 5 - 3 win Thursday against the Portage Terriers at the Western Canada Cup.

Led by a pair of goals by Grant Cruikshank, the Vees powered to victory overcoming a first period deficit, peppering Portage goaltender Kurtis Chapman with 32 shots. Vees’ goals also came from Duncan Campbell, Taylor Ward and Taylor Sanheim.

Just over 2,600 fans were in attendance at the SOEC.

With the win, the Vees finish third in the round robin and will play Battlefords on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a chance to play the loser of the WCC final for the second RBC Cup berth.

The Brooks Bandits will play the Chilliwack Chiefs in the finals Saturday at 7 p.m.

At the start of the game, Vees alumni Paul Kariya and Brendan Morrison were honoured by having their names raised to the ring of honour, where they joined the original 13 inductees.