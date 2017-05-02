Vees' fall to the Chiefs

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Penticton Vees fell the Chilliwack Chiefs 4 - 2 in their third game at the Western Canada Cup at the South Okanagan Events Centre Tuesday night.

The Chiefs were led by a pair of goals from Will Calverley and a strong goaltending performance from Marc Sinclair, who stopped 29 shots. Goals for the Vees’ came from Taylor Ward and Duncan Campbell.

Just over 2,500 fans were in attendance at the SOEC to watch the Vees drop to 1 - 1 - 1 in the tournament so far. They will be back in action Thursday night against the Portage Terriers.

The Vees sit in fourth place in the tournament, two points behind Chilliwack in the important second place slot. The undefeated Brooks Bandits have sewn up first place, but the race remains open for the team to challenge them in the championship game.

The Vees will need help from the outside and win on Thursday if they want to make the WCC finals, but could still qualify for the RBC National Cup by winning the third place game and following RBC Cup qualifier against the loser of the WCC finals.