Vees get mixed WCC start

Dustin Godfrey

The Penticton Vees entered the Western Canada Cup with a strong start, but came out with a loss on game two against the CJHL's top team.

After overtaking the Battlefords North Stars 2-1 with a comeback win on Saturday, the Vees blew a 3-1 lead on the Brooks Bandits for a 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday.

But following the first period, when the teams were still scoreless, Vees fans say they'd been seeing some good hockey all weekend.

"Very entertaining, and, you know, it's nothing-nothing, what more could you ask for after the first period?" said Kent Peppar. "Great hockey. It's great. This is a different style of hockey, but I sure enjoy it."

Meanwhile, another fan said he had season tickets until about four years ago.

"And this is, I come out and have a look at the old hockey. Big mistake because I can't see much, but it's a great game anyway, great crowd," he said. "Yeah, it's good hockey, really."

Gary Cooper said he was happy to see the Vees get a strong start on Saturday.

"It's been a great hockey tournament so far, all games," Cooper said. "(Game one) was a good one.... Great goal in overtime, so yeah, it was really good. Nice to see the boys pull it off."

The Penticton Vees' next game is set for Tuesday against their BCHL finals rivals, the Chilliwack Chiefs.

