Taking home the cup

Dustin Godfrey

As the Penticton Vees entered the third period of a scoreless BCHL playoffs finals game seven, head coach Fred Harbinson says he was content.

Given the previous two games, both of which saw the Vees drop 2-0 leads to lose to the Chilliwack Chiefs, a change in the gameplay came as a bit of relief.

"It was easy; just went in between the periods, the second and third, and said, 'Hey, it's a one-period game, now, for game seven,'" Harbinson said on this week's Vees' View with Coach Harbinson. "After what happened the last night, I think our guys were excited about that, and then you go into overtime and it stays the same.

"Now you're not having to play with a lead or playing from behind, it's just whoever's going to scores next is going to win the championship."

And when the Vees took the Fred Page Cup in overtime against the Chiefs, with a goal from 20-year-old Duncan Campbell, that meant a fourth top title of the league for Harbinson, marking a BCHL record.

Now, the team has just a few days to switch into Western Canada Cup mode, facing the top teams of each of the four western provinces of the countries. They head into a round-robin style after three-straight seven-game series, marks a change of pace for the Vees, but Harbinson says they have some relevant experience.

"We played in all those game sevens, so you're basically in those same kind of situations, where you're playing one-game shots," Harbinson said, adding that not having the six prior games to "ease into a series" does make a difference.

"If something doesn't go right in the first game, then you have to be ready to rebound in the second and so-forth, so I think our mindset is where it needs to be, and excited about being at home."