Playoff attendance up 24%

Photo: @SOEC

The BCHL is reporting huge attendance figures for the 2017 playoffs.

Seventy-three playoff games attracted an average of 1,902 fans per game, a 24 per cent increase from last season.

“Playoffs always bring out the best in our teams and players and this season, that carried over to our fans,” said BCHL commissioner John Grisdale.

“With our champions from Penticton going to Game 7 in each round and the Fred Page Cup being decided on an overtime goal, there were plenty of highlights and I’m thrilled so many fans got out to watch.”

The Penticton Vees attracted an average of 3,279 fans over 11 home games. Their rivals from up the valley, the Vernon Vipers had an average of 2,265 fans come through the turnstiles at each of their six home games.

The Vees vs. Vipers match-up resulted in the biggest crowds for both teams. Game six attracted 3,158 to Kal Tire Place, while the following game seven was played in front of 4,033 fans at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The spotlight remains on Penticton, the host of the Western Canada Cup. The event sees the champions of the four Western CJHL leagues, plus the Chilliwack Chiefs (Penticton was already in as the host), come to the South Okanagan Events Centre to determine two teams to go to the RBC Cup national championship in Cobourg, Ont.

The WCC runs April 29 to May 7 at the SOEC.