Warriors add d-man Head

The West Kelowna Warriors continue to add players to their roster as they continue preparing for the upcoming 2017-2018 BC Hockey League season.

The club announced this week defenceman Wyatt Head has committed to the team for this coming season.

Head, 18, spent last season with the Okanagan Rockets of the BC Major Midget League.

In 37 games, he scored 12 goals an 27 assists, while amassing 20 minutes in penalties.

Head also played a handful of games with the Warriors as an affiliated player due to injuries. In eight games he picked up two penalty minutes.

“He’s a very good young player that plays well at both ends of the ice,” says Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster, “In the games that Wyatt played with us this past season, he was poised with the puck and made good decisions without any hesitation.”

The newest member of the Warriors is excited for what lies ahead.

“I am super excited to be playing with a great organization in West Kelowna. They’ve had great success in the past and continue to grow the program year after year and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“I think it will definitely help having played quite a few games last year and practicing in West Kelowna. I know most of the guys so I think that the feeling out process should take less time and hopefully that transfers into me having an impact right away.”

2017-18 season tickets are on sale with some great prizes to be won if tickets are purchased by May 31st. Head down to the Warriors office or call Kim at (250) 769-7051 for more details on how to get yourself a seat for Warriors hockey for next season.