Vees' win championship

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees are BCHL champions.

The Vees clinched the Fred Page Cup Tuesday night in Chilliwack in a nail-biting game seven, which went to overtime after three scoreless periods.

A stellar performance from Chilliwack netminder Mark Sinclair was not enough, who stopped 37 shots before being solved by Duncan Campbell with 10:39 to go in overtime.

The Chiefs fell short in the series comeback, after coming back from a 3 - 1 deficit to force a game seven by winning Monday in Penticton.

Vees’ goalie Mathew Robson took the shutout, stopping 26 shots.

It is the fourth BCHL championship for Vees coach Fred Harbinson, a league record.

The Vees now turn their sights to the Western Canada Cup, which they are hosting. The Vees’ play the Battleford North Stars Saturday April 29 at 7 p.m. on the opening day of the tournament.