Vees up 2-0 after 2nd period

UPDATE: 8:32 p.m.

In a testy second period, the Penticton Vees advanced their lead over the Chilliwack Chiefs to 2-0.

The Vees' second goal of the game came from Owen Sillinger, shortly after the Vees killed a penalty.

Chris Klack took a two-minute penalty for a hit to the head on Anthony Vincent, the second of a pair of unpopular penalties handed to the Vees.

The second period seemed to bring more hits and a rowdy crowd, displeased with the referees calls on Klack, as well as a previous hooking penalty.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 p.m.

The Penticton Vees have ended the first period of game six against the Chilliwack Chiefs up a point, advancing their bid to end the BCHL playoffs for the year.

In a 3-2 series lead over the Chiefs, the Vees are just one win away from taking the Fred Page Cup and the BCHL title.

The only goal so far was scored by Grant Cruikshank nearly 12 minutes into an energetic game at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Vees are up 12 shots to 11.

Following the series, both teams will advance to the Western Canada Cup, to be hosted in Penticton starting on Saturday.

