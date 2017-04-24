Chiefs force game seven

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

UPDATE: 10:03 p.m.

The Penticton Vees will head to Chilliwack on Tuesday for a decisive game seven for the Fred Page Cup final, after the Chiefs made a third-period and overtime comeback.

After going up 2-0 after the second period, with goals from Owen Sillinger and Grant Cruikshank, the Chiefs rallied and put two past Vees goalie Mat Robson in the third.

Those goals came from Davis Bunz and Kohen Olischefski.

Vees fans were furious with officiators, who made unpopular calls in the second period and a perceived lack of calls in overtime against the Chiefs.

The Vees were hit with a hooking penalty after Cassidy Bowes went chasing after a Chiefs player heading to the net.

The BCHL Fred Page Cup finals will be decided Tuesday evening in Chilliwack's Prospera Centre.

UPDATE: 9:29 p.m.

The Chilliwack Chiefs came roaring back in the third period, hungry for a seventh game battle for the Fred Page Cup.

With goals from Davis Bunz, just two minutes 21 seconds in and Kohen Olischefski with five minutes 25 seconds left, the game is tied at 2-2.

That will bring the Penticton Vees and the Chiefs to a head for an overtime period that will decide whether the BCHL playoffs finals will go to a seventh and final game.

Castanet will provide an update when the game comes to a close, or if it goes to a second overtime.

UPDATE: 8:32 p.m.

In a testy second period, the Penticton Vees advanced their lead over the Chilliwack Chiefs to 2-0.

The Vees' second goal of the game came from Owen Sillinger, shortly after the Vees killed a penalty.

Taylor Sanheim took a two-minute penalty for a hit to the head on Anthony Vincent, the second of a pair of unpopular penalties handed to the Vees.

The second period seemed to bring more hits and a rowdy crowd, displeased with the referees calls on Sanheim, as well as a previous hooking penalty.

Castanet will provide an update at the end of the game.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 p.m.

The Penticton Vees have ended the first period of game six against the Chilliwack Chiefs up a point, advancing their bid to end the BCHL playoffs for the year.

In a 3-2 series lead over the Chiefs, the Vees are just one win away from taking the Fred Page Cup and the BCHL title.

The only goal so far was scored by Grant Cruikshank nearly 12 minutes into an energetic game at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Vees are up 12 shots to 11.

Following the series, both teams will advance to the Western Canada Cup, to be hosted in Penticton starting on Saturday.

Castanet will provide an update at the end of each period.