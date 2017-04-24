Vees looking to end series

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees are looking to end the BCHL Finals in game six at the SOEC Monday night, as it heads into the game with a 3-2 series lead over the Chilliwack Chiefs.

This follows a 4-2 loss to the Chiefs at Prospera Centre, which included four points (two goals) from Chilliwack's chief goalscorer Jordan Kawaguchi, along with goals from Colin Bernard and Anthony Vincent.

That win came despite the Vees taking a two-point lead within four minutes, including a goal from captain Nicholas Jones and Taylor Sanheim. In nearly a mirror opposite in game four at the SOEC, the Vees were down 3-0 halfway through the second period, but made a four-point comeback with an overtime win.

Penticton hasn't taken the Fred Page Cup on home ice since 1986, when the Penticton Knights, the city's Junior A team at the time, overtook the Richmond Sockeyes. The Vees have three Fred Page wins in the past 10 years, all on the road, including their most recent win two years ago.

The Vees' biggest challenge heading to game six will likely be Kawaguchi, who has tallied 13 points five games into the series, with a goal or assist on 13 of 14 Chiefs goals against Penticton. But that's just a fraction of his total points in the playoffs at 41, which gives him the most points in the playoffs since 2004.

It's that level of scoring that's led to the Vees calling Kawaguchi "literally a one-man wrecking crew."

Vees goaltender Mat Robson is heading into the game with near-equal statistics with the Chiefs' goalie Mark Sinclair. Both hold a 2.32 goals-against average, and while Robson has a 0.918 save percentage, Sinclair's tops that by a hair at 0.919.

The teams face off at the SOEC at 7 p.m. on Monday.