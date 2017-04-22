Vees stumble in game 5

Photo: Penticton Vees

The best-of-seven series for the Fred Page Cup is heading back to Penticton, after the Vees’ fell to the Chiefs 4 - 2 in Chilliwack Saturday night.

Chiefs captain Jordan Kawaguchi led the way with two goals and two assists.

The Vees trailed for the last half of the game, coming close to equalizing several times, but were stonewalled by Chilliwack netminder Mark Sinclair, who stopped 24 of 26 shots. The Chiefs eventually closed it out with an empty-net goal.

Vees' goals came from Taylor Sanheim and Nicholas Jones.

Game six will go at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Monday night. Puck drop is at seven.