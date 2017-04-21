Looking to bag the series

Dustin Godfrey

While the Penticton Vees made an outstanding three-point comeback in game four against the Chilliwack Chiefs on Wednesday, head coach Fred Harbinson says it was "disappointing" to be down 3-0 to begin with.

Wednesday's comeback took the Vees to a 4-3 overtime victory after the team was down 3-0 halfway through the game. That win pushed the Vees one win closer to winning the Fred Page Cup, with a 3-1 lead in the BCHL finals.

"It was real disappointing to be down three, to be honest with you," Harbinson said on this week's Vees' View with Coach Harbinson. "We didn't think we were playing all that poorly. I think the first seven or eight minutes, we get I think three power plays, we get the five-on-three, we don't score, it almost took a lot of the flow out of the game."

Along with that, Harbinson lamented the notion that every mistake seemed to equate to a goal for the Chiefs early on.

"We make one mistake, you're down one nothing, then you take a penalty, you're down two nothing," he said. "You go in between periods and try to get the guys rallied up, and then you give another one up, and then it looks like the game's going to slide away from you."

But with more than half of the game left, Harbinson says there was ample time for a comeback.

"I thought we started chipping away, started building some momentum," Harbinson said. "It goes without saying we needed to score the next goal and we did. It was a real heavy-shift-type goal that kind of sparked the whole building, and we went from there."

The Vees play game five in Chilliwack on Saturday, with hopes of taking the series, with two more games tentatively scheduled for Penticton on Monday and Chilliwack on Tuesday.

After that, the Vees won't have long before the Western Canada Cup, which, according to Harbinson, is looking like a solid lineup of junior hockey.

"It's going to be a fun ... 13 games," Harbinson said.

"There's a history with us with Portage, with Brooks, and then you've got, obviously, Chilliwack, we're going through the series right now, and then you've got North Battleford who hasn't lost a playoff game yet."