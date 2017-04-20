Warrior d-man commits

Photo: Wayne Moore

Graduating West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Scott Allen has found the next stop on his hockey journey.

The 6'7" native of Thornton, CO., has committed to the University of Concordia Thunder in Edmonton for the 2017-2018 season.

Allen, 21, spent most of the past two seasons with the Warriors, helping the team to its first national championship during the 2015-2016 season.

Prior to his time in West Kelowna, Allen also spent parts of two seasons with Medicine Hat, Seattle and Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League.

"Scott was such a big part of our program over the last two years," said Warriors head coach and general manager Rylan Ferster,

"He was such a tough presence on our blueline and with his physical, shutdown style of hockey really played a huge part of our RBC Cup team."

For his part, Allen said continuing his hockey career while getting an education was a no-brainer.

"I'm really looking forward to joining a program like Concordia where I can continue to play hockey and go to school at the same time," he said.

Concordia University play in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference.

While Allen moves on, the Warriors continue preparations for next season.

The club's annual spring camp is set for this weekend. Players take to the ice Friday through Sunday, with the top prospects game Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Royal LePage Place.