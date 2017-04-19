Mayors bet over BCHL finals

Photo: Penticton Vees

As the Penticton Vees face off against the Chilliwack Chiefs for the Fred Page Cup, Mayor Andrew Jakubeit has a bit more riding on the outcome than the average fan.

Jakubeit and Chilliwack's Mayor Sharon Gaetz have struck a bet on the best-of-seven series, which could go as long as next Tuesday.

"The losing mayor has to concede the other team is the better team and provide, if Penticton loses, I will have to provide six bottles of premium Penticton wine, and if – when Chilliwack loses, I should say, she will have to buy 30 bottles of their local craft beer," Jakubeit said.

"It's fun to have that little bit of rivalry going on and to get into the bandwagon of supporting your local team. We've done a bit of trash talking social media that has made its way to at least the Chilliwack radio stations."

Story continued below

Jakubeit says the he won't get to meet up with Gaetz until at least the Western Canada Cup, and potentially not until the Union of B.C. Municipalities meeting in the fall, but when the two do meet, they will likely share the spoils of the contest.

"Both councils will probably sit down and reminisce over this past season and the upcoming season, how their team is going to do better this year," Jakubeit said.

"It's good hockey and with Penticton's dominance, she was the only mayor that was willing to take me up on my faith in our team, and I think our team's going to do well. We've got a strong team; Fred (Harbinson, Vees head coach) always does well with his recruiting and his coaching and his players."

The Vees and Chiefs face off Wednesday night for game four in Penticton, before heading back to Chilliwack for game five on Saturday.

If it comes to it, game six will take the teams back to Penticton on Monday, with game seven scheduled for Chilliwack on Tuesday.