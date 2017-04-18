Vees take series lead

41614
The Penticton Vees defeated the Chilliwack Chiefs 5-2 in game three of the B.C. Hockey league finals Tuesday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees scored two goals in less than three minutes midway through the third period to take control of a hard-fought game that saw goals come from Gabe Bast, Jared Nash, Chris Klack, Grant Cruikshank and Massimo Rizzo.

Just over 3,000 were in attendance to watch the Vees win their fourth straight game on home ice.

Penticton goaltender Matthew Robson stopped 17 of 19 shots in a quiet night between the pipes.

With the win, the Vees take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fred Page Cup series.

Game four goes Wednesday night at the SOEC. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

