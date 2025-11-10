BCFC News

Loss 'hard to stomach': Okanagan Sun edged 21-18 in Canadian Bowl

Photo: Wayne Moore The Saskatoon Hilltops defeated the Okanagan Sun 21-18 in the Canadian Bowl on Sunday.

UPDATE 8:30 p.m.

Uncharacteristic mistakes and untimely penalties came back to haunt the Okanagan Sun in Sunday’s dramatic 21-18 defeat at the hands of the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl.

Receivers dropped a number of passes that would have extended drives and given the offence some momentum.

And, an untimely holding call negated a big play to Jordayne Falconer that would have set up the Sun inside the Hilltops' 10 yard line, after they had cut a halftime deficit to just five.

Instead, the Sun were forced to scratch and claw their way back into a championship game after trailing 16-4 at the half.

Always available after any game, head coach Travis Miller asked for some time to both compose himself and console his team after a very tough loss.

“There’s a lot of players that are graduating so it’s really sad to see those guys move on with a loss and obviously you want to do everything you can to help them get a win on their way out,” said Miller.

“That’s really what we feel is hard to stomach at this point.”

Miller spent much of the time after the game talking to, and consoling some of those players who took the loss extremely hard and personal.

You could argue the Sun were the better team. The Hilltops offence managed to sustain just three drives the entire game, but scored on all three which was the difference in the game.

Canadian Bowl offensive MVP David Collins shredded the Sun defence for 115 yards in the first half, most of those during a pair of scoring drives in the second quarter. He scored on runs of three and 23 yards to give the Hilltops that 12 point edge heading into the locker room.

The game was tied at 2-2 as each team conceded safeties in the first quarter.

The Hilltops conceded another to the Sun late in the second quarter after Collins had done his damage.

The Sun did battle back in the second half, taking the opening kickoff down the field before Marcus Christos scored from the one on a third and goal.

The defence then held the Hilltops at bay for much of the second half, giving the offence a chance to get back into the game.

After a conceded safety put the Hilltops up by a converted touchdown, the Sun offence finally got on tracked late.

Liam Kroeger, who completed 26 of 44 passes for 296 yards, marched the Sun down the field in the dying moments, eventually running in himself on first and goal from the 18.

Liam Attwood’s extra point made it 18-18 with 1:33 to go.

The Hilltops returned the ensuing kickoff to the 40 yard line and, with the wind at their back, rode Collins’ legs down to the Sun 30 where Ryden Gratton booted the game winning field goal with 28.6 seconds left on the clock.

“It was one of those things where mistakes just plagued us and we weren’t able to get ahead of the points. It resulted obviously in the loss," said Miller.

We just got behind the eight ball. We had two bad series in the first half and literally one bad series in the second half. You take away those series out, that’s 17 points.

“For us it’s a matter of understanding we were close but we weren’t close enough.”

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.

The Okanagan Sun came up short in their bid for the national junior football championship.

They were edged 21-18 by the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

Ryden Gratton kicked a game-winning field goal with 28.6 seconds left to lift the Hilltops past the Sun after the Okanagan team mounted a rally in the second half.

The Sun was down 16-4 at halftime. They evened it up at 18 late in the game, but Saskatoon pulled ahead for good in the dying seconds on a sunny but cold day in the prairie city.

ORIGINAL 12:40 p.m.

The Okanagan Sun are down at halftime in the Canadian Bowl in Saskatoon Sunday afternoon.

The local football team is playing for the national junior football championship title against the Saskatoon Hilltops, after beating the St. Clair College Saints in the semi finals last month.

With the first two quarters in the books, the Hilltops are up 16-4 against the Sun, with two rushing touchdowns coming from David Collins.

The Sun's four points have come from two conceded safeties.

It's a sunny day in Saskatoon, with the temperature sitting at -2 C.

This is the tenth time the Sun have played in the Canadian Bowl, and they've played the Hilltops seven times in either the national semi-final or the Canadian Bowl.

Castanet's Wayne Moore is at Sunday's game in Saskatoon and he'll have a full recap later in the day.