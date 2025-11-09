BCFC News

Okanagan Sun kicker named CJFL special teams player of the year

Sun's Attwood honoured

Photo: Wayne Moore Liam Attwood with player of the year trophy

Okanagan Sun kicker Liam Attwood attained the highest honour a kicker can receive in football.

Attwood was named the Canadian Junior Football Special Teams Player of the Year during an awards celebration Saturday night on the eve of the Canadian Bowl in Saskatoon.

The 22-year-old Attwood became the most proficient kicker in CJFL history during the season with 76 career field goals.

During this past regular season he kicked 13 field goals including a career long from 51 yards out, and converted 64 of 65 touchdowns to lead the team in scoring with 101 points.

He also outscored all other kickers in the BCFC.

Was he surprised?

“I was actually. I didn’t get first team All-Canadian, I got second team for the special teams so I thought there’s no way it would be me,” said Attwood.

“They said my name and it shocked me a little bit…I would have dressed up a little more.”

Sunday’s national championship game will be the last game of his career with the Sun, and he said it couldn’t end in a better way, against a Saskatoon Hilltops team he has dreamed about playing against since the teams last met in the Canadian Bowl in 2015.

It’s also the end of a long season, one he said he’s been trying to soak up.

“It’s been a long season that’s for sure. I’ve been trying to partake as much as I can and enjoy the final season, especially these last couple of days.''

“(Sunday) is the last game and it’s been a really good year to end off on.”

Attwood and the rest of the Sun took to SMF Field Saturday for about an hour to get acclimated to the turf and the footing and put the final touches on the game plan.

Photo: Wayne Moore Sun take to the field in Saskatoon Saturday

For Attwood and punter Grady Hay, it was an opportunity to get used to kicking a cold football again.

It definitely hurts a little bit to kick a cold football and it won’t travel quite as far.

Attwood was one of three Sun players up for national awards Saturday. JaQuintis Summers, who led the CJFL in sacks was up for defensive player of the year while offensive lineman Shawn Basran was a finalist for offensive rookie of the year.

Former Okanagan Sun head coach Jamie Boreham, who holds the same job with the Prince George Kodiaks, was named CJFL coach of the year.

Sunday’s Canadian Bowl between the Sun and Hilltops kicks off at 1 p.m. Central time, 11 a.m. Pacific.