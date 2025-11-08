BCFC News

Okanagan Sun putting final touches on preparations for tomorrow's Canadian Bowl

Sun go through final prep

Photo: undrdogmediainc Okanagan Sun set to battle Saskatoon Hilltops in Canadian Bowl

The Okanagan Sun will hold their final walk through later today at SMF Field in Saskatoon in preparation for tomorrow’s Canadian Bowl against the Prairie Conference champion Saskatoon Hilltops.

It’s the first time this group will get a chance to test out artificial turf field ahead of the championship game.

Following practice, the team will head to the University of Saskatchewan to take in the Hardy Cup, the Canada West championship game between the U of S Huskies and University of Regina Rams.

Keep the team occupied before, for some, the biggest game of their lives.

It’s been two weeks since the Sun scored 34 unanswered second half points to oust the St. Clair Saints 34-19 in the national semi-final, and the lead up, says head coach Travis Miller, has been one of excitement.

“There’s a feeling of excitement for this group just getting ready for this game,” says Miller.

“It’s not often you get a chance to play in these games so I think everyone is ready, committed and excited for the opportunity.”

The Sun started laying the groundwork for this game more than seven months ago with off-field training, spring camp, main camp and the gruelling three month season.

The identity of the team was set months ago and refined throughout the season.

Miller says there won’t be any dramatic changes in the game plan for this championship game.

“In these games executing internally is a lot better than trying to adjust and come up with a brand new game plan leading into the game.

“For us, it’s a matter of making sure we do the things we do correctly as I’m sure it will be with them too, and making sure we don’t do anything that’s going to impact us in the long run.

“We want to minimize the big plays and make sure we maximize our abilities.”

Sometimes easier said than done.

If the Hilltops follow their game script, they’ll get the ball in the hands of running back David Collins - a lot.

Collins finished second in the PFC in rushing with 1,028 yards and a conference-best 13 touchdowns.

They’ll do that against the stingiest run defence in the country.

When they do throw the ball, it will likely be Griffin Sander doing much of the throwing. While the Hilltops used three quarterbacks in their come-from-behind win over Regina in the PFC final, Sander saw a majority of the snaps.

“They are consistent and they are good at what they are good at,” says Miller of the Hilltops.

“They don’t try to do anything other than be who they are.

“From a coaching perspective that makes it difficult because you do see a team that is so well versed in the things they are good at that they don’t break out of those habits.”

Of course the Sun are also very well versed in the things they do well, and will lean heavily on those guys Sunday.

BCFC rushing-leader Gerren Hardisty and passing leader Liam Kroeger will be counted on heavily to lead an offence that scored a franchise record 523 and added another 122 in three playoff wins.

“I think it’s going to be one of those games where it could be a potential classic that has long-term implications on these types of games going forward.”

Kickoff Sunday is 11 a.m. Pacific Time. It will be available on pay-per-view on CJFLTV or on radio on AM1150.