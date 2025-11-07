BCFC News

Temperatures will be slightly below freezing at Sunday's Canadian Bowl

Sun escape Prairie cold

Photo: undrdogmediainc Temperatures to dip below zero for Canadian Bowl Sunday

Overcast skies and cool, but not cold temperatures are expected to greet the Okanagan Sun when they take the field for the Canadian Bowl Sunday afternoon in Saskatoon.

The latest forecast for kickoff (1 p.m. Central Time - 11 a.m. Pacific Time) calls for clouds and temperatures hovering around -3C.

And while anything is possible on the Prairies in November, it looks like this game will be played in temperatures that are relatively mild.

It will certainly be a far cry from the 2022 Canadian Bowl in Regina when the temperature at kickoff was -15C with a wind chill of -24C.

And from last year, also in Regina, when it was 11C at kickoff of the national semi-final and reached 15C when the final whistle sounded.

The only factor may be wind which is forecast to blow up to 19km/h with gusts up to 33kp/h.

Sunday’s meeting is the ninth between these two provincial powers.

The Hilltops hold a 5-3 edge, winning all five meetings in Saskatoon. The three Sun victories came at the Apple Bowl.

However, it’s their first meeting since 2015 when the Hilltops beat the Sun 38-24 in the Canadian Bowl in Saskatoon, coming back from a 20-17 halftime deficit.

The Hilltops are looking for a 24th national title and 15th during the 2000s.

Their overall record is 23-3 in the Canadian Bowl.

One of those defeats came in the 2000 Canadian Bowl which the Sun won 36-28.

The Sun meanwhile are taking part in their 11th title game and third in four years.

Their overall record is 3-7 including wins in 1988, 2000 and 2022.

You can stream the game live on CJFLTV on pay-per-view or catch the game on AM1150.