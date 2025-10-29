BCFC News

Okanagan Sun sweep CJFL weekly honours

Photo: CJFL Jarveon Williams

The Okanagan Sun made it a clean sweep of Canadian Junior Football League player of the week honours.

The awards were handed out following their 34-19 win over St. Clair Saints in the national semi-final Saturday at the Apple Bowl.

In a game where both offences struggled for much of the afternoon, Sun running back Gerren Hardisty was named the top offensive player.

The BCFC’s rushing champion carried the ball 18 times for 71 yards, including some key carries in the fourth quarter as the Sun tried to run down the clock.

Defensive end Jarveon Williams was selected the top defensive player of the week.

Williams had three battled balls, ran a fumble back for a touchdown and, along with his running mates along the defensive line, made life miserable for Saints quarterback Matthew Guenette.

Kick returner/receiver Jordayne Falconer was named the special teams player of the week.

Falconer averaged 22 yards on six punt returns, punctuated by a 73-yard return for a touchdown that gave the Sun a nine point cushion.

Saturday’s win means the Sun will face the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl Sunday, Nov. 9 in Saskatoon.