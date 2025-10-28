BCFC News

Okanagan Sun to face Saskatoon Hilltops in Canadian Bowl

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Jarveon Williams returns a fumble for a touchdown in the CJFL semi-final win

The Okanagan Sun will face an old nemesis in this year’s Canadian Bowl.

The Sun will travel to Saskatoon for the national junior football championship game after the Hilltops upset the Regina Thunder 30-27 in overtime in Sunday’s Prairie Football Conference final.

Like the Sun a day earlier, the Hilltops needed a second half comeback to secure a spot in the Canadian Bowl.

The Hilltops trailed 19-8 at the half and 24-9 with 11 minutes left in the game.

But two late touchdowns and a two point conversion in the final minute tied the game at 24.

The Thunder had one last chance to win in regulation time, but a 37-yard field goal sailed wide.

Regina got a field goal in overtime to take a 27-24 lead, but the Hilltops marched down the field and got a game-winner touchdown catch from Isaiah Vallderruten.

It will be the Hilltops 27th appearance in the Canadian Bowl. They are 23-3 in championship games.

For the Sun, it’s their 10th trip to the Canadian Bowl. They are 3-6 in those games including a 36-28 win over the Hilltops in the 2000 at the Apple Bowl.

The Hilltops turned the tables the following year, beating the Sun 45-11 in the 2001 title game.

The two teams have met seven times in either the national semi-final or the Canadian Bowl.

The Hilltops hold a 4-3 edge with each club winning on home turf.

The Canadian Bowl will kickoff at noon Pacific time Sunday, Nov. 9 at SMF Field.