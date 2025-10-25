BCFC News

Okanagan Sun look to turn the tables on the St. Clair Saints in Saturday's CJFL semi-final

Sun 'motivated' for rematch

Photo: Okanagan Sun Sun host Saints in CJFL semi Saturday at 1 p.m.

Redemption, yes. Motivation, no doubt. Revenge, depends who you talk to.

Regardless of what adjective you want to describe Saturday’s clash of the heavyweights, an Okanagan Sun victory over the St. Clair Saints in the CJFL national semi-final will accomplish all three.

After all, it was the Saints who used a second half onslaught to beat the Sun 37-22 in last year’s Canadian Bowl in Windsor.

“I think it’s motivation for sure. We don’t carry things year-over-year, we focus on the game at hand and use the process we have established to put us in the best position,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller prior to practice Thursday.

“Revenge no, motivation, yes.

“I think everybody remembers, but at the same time, we don’t want to let that emotion cloud our judgment or our ability to operate.”

But, it depends who you ask.

For wide receiver/kick returner Jordayne Falconer, it is a revenge game.

“I’ve been waiting since last season to get back at these guys so it’s a big game for me,” said Falconer, who led the Sun in total yards gained with 1,260.

“Obviously it’s a huge game that’s been marked on the calendar for months now, but just have to go treat it like any other game, go out, keep a level head, and play ball the way we know how.”

Regardless of how they view Saturday’s next ‘most important game of the season,’ Miller knows his group will be facing their stiffest test of the season against a team, like themselves, who are unbeaten and dominated their opponents on all three sides of the ball.

“They are a very well coached team,” said Miller of the reigning national champions.

“I think between Mike LaChance and Mike Morencie they have a combined 50 years of coaching Windsor and St. Clair, so to have that continuity for the last 25 years is pretty incredible.”

It means that, while personnel changes, systems for the most part, stay the same.

The big change for the Saints over last year is at quarterback. Maurice Sodja sliced and diced the Sun defence with his legs, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the come-from-behind win.

Sodja is gone, replaced by senior Matthew Guenette who Miller says has a cannon for an arm.

“He’s an incredible athlete. He threw for 35 touchdowns this year and that’s an incredible feat no matter who you are.

“For us, it’s all about stopping the pass and forcing the run.”

However, Miller says that means dealing with the Saints big and strong offensive line and talented running back MJ Doyle-Marshall who ran for 640 yards and nine touchdowns.

As talented as the Saints are on offence, the Sun are equally talented on the defensive side, boasting one of the best defensive lines in recent CJFL memories.

“Our D-Line is something special,” said Miller. “It’s very unique to have four athletes like we do - Hickingbottom, Bultsma, Summers and Williams - it really poses a problem for anyone we are playing.”

Offensively, the Sun will rely on the legs of Gerren Hardisty and the arm of Liam Kroeger. And, the athleticism of Falconer who hopes to exploit the Saints corners Saturday.

“They give a lot of cushion and they’re very aggressive when we make our breaks, so I think we can exploit that for sure,” said Falconer.

Saturday’s semi-final kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

The winner will face the winner of Sunday’s Prairie Conference final between the Regina Thunder and Saskatoon Hilltops.