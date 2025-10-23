BCFC News

Two powerhouse football teams set to do battle in the CJFL semi-final at the Apple Bowl Saturday

Sun, Saints tale of the tape

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Sun host St. Clair Saints in a game too close to call

Trying to handicap Saturday’s Canadian Junior Football League semi-final between the Okanagan Sun and St. Clair Saints is a daunting task.

Both teams sailed through their respective leagues fairly handily. Including playoffs, the Sun went 12-0 while the Saints were 10-0.

And, while the Sun did receive still competition from the always tough Westshore Rebels, the Saints were never really challenged - at least not on the scoreboard.

Their smallest margin of victory in the regular season was 35 points, although they did give up 37 points in a semi-final win over Sault Ste. Marie.

In one game, they stomped on the GTA Grizzlies 93-0 in a game called at half time.

With lesser competition overall, the Saints scored an average of 66.25 points per game while surrendering 9.75. The Sun averaged 52.3 points per game while giving up 9.1.

Of course, there is also familiarity.

This will be the third time these teams have met since 2022. The Sun were victorious in the 2022 semi-final while the Saints turned the tables in last year’s Canadian Bowl.

Both of those games were in Windsor. This time, the Sun have home field advantage.

Some key players from last year’s final are also gone.

The Sun will not have to contend with quarterback Maurice Sodja who ran for three touchdowns and threw for one more, all in the second half.

His replacement, Matthew Guenette led the OFC in passing with 2,299 yards and 35 touchdowns. His favourite receiver was Cameron St. Kitts-Park, who hauled in 56 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns.

MJ Doyle-Marshall led the ground attack with 640 yards and nine touchdowns.

For the Sun, Liam Kroeger, the starter in last year’s Canadian Bowl, passed for a league-best 2,680 yards and 26 touchdowns. He spread the ball around to a bevy of receivers, led by Seth Famakinde’s 27 grabs for 590 yards and seven majors.

Gerren Hardisty led the BCFC in rushing with 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.

Defensively, both teams provided plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. JaQuintis Summers (13) and Jarveon Williams (11) were one-two in sacks in the BCFC while Jaylin Burnett (11) and Chris Rivero (7) led the OFC.

Tariq Brown led a ball-hawking Sun secondary with seven interceptions while Brandon Vecchio had four thefts for the Saints.

Weather could also play a factor. Showers are expected in Kelowna for much of the weekend which means the potential for a slippery football and potentially more mistakes.

Saturday’s winner will travel to the Prairies to take on either the Regina Thunder or Saskatoon Hilltops in the Canadian Bowl Nov. 8.

The Prairie final is set for Sunday in Regina.

Kickoff between the Sun and Saints is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Apple Bowl.