Okanagan Sun will host St. Clair in national semi-final

Sun, Saints set for rematch

Photo: CJFL Okanagan Sun and St. Clair will renew acquaintances again

The Okanagan Sun and St. Clair Saints will renew a cross-country rivalry when they take the field next Saturday in the Canadian Junior Football League semi-final.

It’s the third time in four years the dominating franchises have met.

In 2022, the Sun went into Windsor in the CJFL semi and spanked the Saints 42-24 en route to a third national championship.

Last year, the Saints turned the tables, coming from behind with 28 unanswered points in a 37-22 win in the Canadian Bowl.

It was the first national title for an Ontario Football Conference team in 25 years.

This year, the teams will square off at the Apple Bowl for the first time with the winner going on the road to face the Prairie Football Conference champion in the Canadian Bowl.

As was the case in both 2022 and 2024, the two teams come into the game sporting perfect records.

The Sun went 10-0 during the regular season and beat the VI Raiders and Westshore Rebels in the playoffs while the Saints breezed through the OFC with a perfect 8-0 record before taking down Sault Ste. Marie and Hamilton in the playoffs.

Kickoff at the Apple Bowl is 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Regina Thunder will host Saskatoon Hilltops in the PFC final next Sunday with the winner hosting the winner of the Sun-Saints clash.