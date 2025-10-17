BCFC News

Okanagan Sun host rival Westshore with BCFC supremacy on the line

Sun, Rebels battle for title

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Okanagan Sun and Westshore Rebels set for battle Saturday

Whenever the Okanagan Sun and Westshore Rebels take to the football field one thing is certain - it will be a knock-down, drag-out affair.

The score may not always be close, but the BC Football Conference rivals will put it all on the line for 60 minutes - guaranteed!.

And, the fact they are so familiar with one another only heightens the drama.

The teams have met 10 times since the start of the 2022 season including the last three Cullen Cup championship games.

Offer that time, the Sun are 8-2 against the Rebels, including the last five in a row dating back to the start of last season. They are 5-0 at home over that span as well.

But, don’t let history fool you.

When the Sun and Rebels take the field at the Apple Bowl for Saturday’s winner-take-all BCFC championship, all those stats, all those numbers mean nothing.

The message for the Sun, in fact for both teams, should be clear considering the way the two regular season games shook out.

The Sun erased a 20-point third quarter deficit in Westshore in a 43-39 thriller, then needed a strong fourth quarter to beat the Rebels 37-24 at the Apple Bowl in a game the Sun almost let a 21-0 lead slip away.

“For us it's just a matter of coming out and executing from the first snap of the ball and not giving up any time throughout the course of the game,” said head coach Travis Miller prior to practice earlier in the week.

“I think that's going to be key to victory. Containing Gavin (Session) and ensuring our offence moves the ball are really the biggest things we can do.”

The dual-threat quarterback gave the Sun fits all season, passing for 633 yards, running for another 62 while avoiding pressure from the Sun front four.

And, how do they control Session this time?

“I think for us it's a matter of playing in our lanes. Our guys got out of their lanes the last time they were here and it allowed him to roll around all over the field.

“It's a matter of staying disciplined and making sure we are committed to what our jobs are and not trying to do too much.”

They also have to worry about receiver Zion Brown, the BCFC’s offensive player of the year who put up impressive numbers over the two games, catching 15 balls for 286 yards and a couple of touchdowns.

While the defence has to worry about the Rebels potent passing attack, the Rebels will also have to contend with a Sun offence that put up a franchise record 523 points.

League rushing leader Garren Hardisty, a former Rebel, ran for more than 100 yards in both meetings with his former team while Liam Kroeger passed for nearly 550 yards.

Either way, Saturday’s contest should be an entertaining, high scoring affair.

Kickoff Saturday is at 1 p.m.

The winner will host the Ontario Conference champion in the national semi-final next weekend.