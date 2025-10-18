Okanagan Sun grab nearly half of the BCFC major individual awards
Sun snag six major awards
The Okanagan Sun and Westshore Rebels grabbed the lion’s share of major individual awards announced by the BC Football Conference on the eve of the Cullen Cup championship game.
The undefeated Sun snagged six of the 13 awards announced Friday while the Rebels received three.
Defensive end JaQuintis Summers, who led the league with 13 sacks, led the Sun parade with a pair of awards including top defensive lineman and most outstanding defensive player.
Kaiden Kerntopf was named the most outstanding offensive lineman for a second straight year while Jordayne Falconer was named most outstanding returner, offensive lineman Shawn Basran offensive rookie of the year and the CJFL’s most prolific field goal kicker Liam Attwood was named outstanding special teams player.
Westshore receiver Zion Brown, who led the league in receiving yards (1,039) and touchdowns (18) was named both outstanding offensive player and top receiver while quarterback Gavin Session was named the outstanding offensive back.
Other award winners include Cade Handy of the Rams top defensive back, Valley Husker teammates Raiden Mastin and Andy Ofosuhene top defensive back and linebacker respectively and Jamie Boreham of the Prince George Kodiaks top coach.
The Sun and Rebels meet in the Cullen Cup Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Apple Bowl.
The winner will host the winner of the Ontario Football Conference for the right to go to the Canadian Bowl.
More BCFC articles
- Poll: Next BC Tory leaderPoll - 7:30 pm
- Free family activitiesSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- 120 years in KelownaKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Utility bills due soonOliver - 7:00 pm
- A chilly night for volunteersVernon - 7:00 pm
- Okanagan Sun
- Kelowna Minor Football
- Penticton Minor Football
- Kelowna Touch Football League
- BC High School Football
- KSS Football
- Football BC
- BC Football Conference
- CFL | NFL
Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.
Previous Stories
- Loss 'hard to stomach' Nov 9
- Sun's Attwood honoured Nov 9
- Border security ramps up Nov 8
- Sun go through final prep Nov 8
- Sun nab 10 all-stars Nov 7
- Sun escape Prairie cold Nov 6
- Sun snag CJFL awards Oct 28
- Sun meet Hilltops in final Oct 27
- Sun off to national final Oct 25
- Sun 'motivated' for rematch Oct 24
- Sun, Saints tale of the tape Oct 22
- Sun, Saints set for rematch Oct 19