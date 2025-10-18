BCFC News

Okanagan Sun grab nearly half of the BCFC major individual awards

Photo: BCFC Defensive end JaQuintis Summers is the BCFC defensive player fo the year

The Okanagan Sun and Westshore Rebels grabbed the lion’s share of major individual awards announced by the BC Football Conference on the eve of the Cullen Cup championship game.

The undefeated Sun snagged six of the 13 awards announced Friday while the Rebels received three.

Defensive end JaQuintis Summers, who led the league with 13 sacks, led the Sun parade with a pair of awards including top defensive lineman and most outstanding defensive player.

Kaiden Kerntopf was named the most outstanding offensive lineman for a second straight year while Jordayne Falconer was named most outstanding returner, offensive lineman Shawn Basran offensive rookie of the year and the CJFL’s most prolific field goal kicker Liam Attwood was named outstanding special teams player.

Westshore receiver Zion Brown, who led the league in receiving yards (1,039) and touchdowns (18) was named both outstanding offensive player and top receiver while quarterback Gavin Session was named the outstanding offensive back.

Other award winners include Cade Handy of the Rams top defensive back, Valley Husker teammates Raiden Mastin and Andy Ofosuhene top defensive back and linebacker respectively and Jamie Boreham of the Prince George Kodiaks top coach.

The Sun and Rebels meet in the Cullen Cup Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Apple Bowl.

The winner will host the winner of the Ontario Football Conference for the right to go to the Canadian Bowl.