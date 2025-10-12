BCFC News

Okanagn Sun will host BCFC title game after semi-final win over Raiders Saturday

Sun off to BCFC final

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Ty Walker had an 86 yard pick six in the Sun semi-final win Saturday

It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but the Okanagan Sun did more than enough Saturday to advance to a fifth straight BCFC championship game.

The Sun got a pair of touchdowns from running back Gerren Hardisty and significant contributions from the defence and special teams in a 43-12 win over the VI Raiders in one BCFC semi-final at the Apple Bowl.

Hardisty scored on runs of 12 yards in the first quarter and three yards in the 3rd as the Sun built up an insurmountable 43-0 lead by the end of the third quarter.

But, any chance at getting a consistent rhythm on either offence or defence was derailed by a plethora of penalties. The Sun were flagged for 18 penalties for 185 yards, stalling drives, extending Raiders drives and wiping out excellent punt returns from Jordayne Falconer, including a touchdown that was taken off the board.

The Raiders were also flagged 15 times for 125 yards contributing to the lack of any flow.

“I think we’ve been flagged all year long and it seemed like it was one of those games where we took them at the most inopportune times,” said head coach Travis Miller.

“We were moving down the field consistently, then offensively we take a bunch of penalties, then our defence tries to one-up our offence and take a bunch of penalties. Then our special teams takes penalties.

“It’s one of those things where it’s unfortunate because we play clean football for the most part then we have issues like those come up but ultimately we got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Penalties have plagued the team all season long, a byproduct of the way the team plays according to the head coach.

“I think we play a certain physical brand of football that is not normal to the way everybody else is doing.

When you get out there and you have a team that’s not prepared to play that level of football it’s a bit tough for them to match the intensity and the level, and when that happens you get penalties.

“It’s a double edged sword because if we ease up on one side then we lose it on the other. We know we are going to take some penalties but we just have to be better on how we take those penalties and when.”

The Sun were able to move the ball early, in part due to some good field position. On their second drive, they went 63 yards in just five plays, capped off by Hardisty's 12 yard touchdown run.

Then, after an Ahmed Borhot interception, Liam Kroeger needed just five plays to go 69 yards ending in a 13 yard strike to Sam Melanson at the end of the first quarter.

They had trouble getting any traction for the better part of two quarters, but were unable to build on that lead thanks to the other phases of the fame.

Falconer, who had the one punt return touchdown called back, would not be denied in the dying seconds of the first half when he took a punt at his own 15 and raced 95 yards down the right sidelines to put the Sun up 24-0.

Early in the third quarter, Ty Walker, a converted wide receiver, jumped a route and sprinted 86 yards untouched for a pick-six to grow the lead to 31-0.

The offence finally found some rhythm later in the quarter, going 62 yards in eight plays before Hardisty found paydirt from three yards out.

The Raiders avoided the shutout with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns but were unable to convert either.

Miller said part of the problem on offence was a bunch of new schemes that didn’t quite work.

“We tried to do some new things tonight that didn’t work and I think we just have to get back to the basics which is just run the ball and execute our play action and screen game a little better.

“There’s a lot of things we need to work on but ultimately it was a performance that I think we’ll look to forget, move forward and try to build on.”

Kroeger, who threw for more than 400 yards a week ago, was just 12 for 121 for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hardisty, the league rushing champion ran for an even 100 yards and the two scores.

The Sun amassed 350 yards in total offence while the Raiders were able to put up 253 yards including 115 on the ground.

The Sun will host the BCFC Cullen Cup championship game next Saturday afternoon.