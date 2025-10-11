BCFC News

Okanagan Sun host VI Raiders in Saturday's BCFC semi-final

Sun seek playoff success

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Gerren Hardisty gets airborne during only meeting with VI Raiders

The Okanagan Sun have boasted the number one running attack in the BC Football Conference all season long, led by league rushing leader Gerren Hardisty.

Last weekend, in a 55-1 win in Kamloops, they showed they could air it out with the best of them.

Liam Kroeger aired it out 55 times for 429 yards and six touchdowns in that win to bypass Rebels pivot Gavin Session for the league passing title.

“It wasn’t so much about getting the record, it was about getting an opportunity to have a passing game,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller prior to practice earlier this week.

“You look at Westshore, they had multiple games where they did nothing but pass - St. Clair has done the same thing.

“We’ve never really done that. We’ve had a balanced offence the whole year. Pretty much since I’ve been here we’ve tried to be a 60-40 at most pass to run or run to pass team.”

Which leads us to Saturday and the opening brick on the road to the Canadian Bowl, a BCFC semi-final clash with the VI Raiders.

While the Sun gave the Raiders a bit to think about as they gameplan against the Sun offence, Miller doesn’t believe they showed the Raiders anything they haven’t already seen.

“I think given the film we have these days they are able to see a good portion of what we do well and what we don’t do well.

“We have a pretty good sense of what they are doing from an offensive and defensive perspective because we are able to watch all the games they have played this year.

“They have looked real good in three of their last four games and I think we have been consistently getting better on offence the last four or five games.”

But speaking tongue-and-cheek, Miller said if the Raiders are reading this, they should be prepared for the Sun to run the ball a whole lot, pass it a whole lot, lots of play action and screens, fake punts, trick plays.

The Sun and the Raiders met just once during the regular season, way back in Week 2, a 42-0 Sun victory..

The defence was stout in that contest, allowing just 14 yards along the ground and 142 total yards. Tariq Brown and Phil Palmarin each had a pair of interceptions while the defensive front seven created havoc all day for quarterback Brayden Jupe.

Offensively, Gerren Hardisty ran for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Kroeger threw for 194 yards and a pair of scores.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.

The winner will face the winner of the other semi-final between the Westshore Rebels and Prince George Kodiaks in the Cullen Cup final.