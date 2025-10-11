BCFC News

Okanagan Sun dominate BCFC all-star team

Ten Sun named all-stars

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Tariq Brown with one of two interceptions against the Raiders back in July

The Okanagan Sun dominated the BC Football Conference all-star team announced Friday.

In all, 10 players were named from the team that went 10-0 during the regular season, five on offence, three on defence and two on special teams.

The team is led by running back Gerren Hardisty who led the league in yards (1,025) and touchdowns (nine).

Receiver/kick returned Jordayne Falconer and a trio of offensive linemen, Zach Barnard, Parker Kellington and Kaiden Kerntopf.

Falconer caught 28 passes for 502 yards and returned 22 punts for 589 yards and three scores.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen JaQuintis Summers and Jarveon Williams were both named all-stars. Summers led the league with 13 sacks while Williams was right behind with 11.

Defensive back Tariq Brown, with a league-leading seven interceptions was also named.

The team was rounded out by Liam Attwood who led all kickers with 103 points, and punter Grady Hay who finished with a 39.6 yards average.

The selection was especially sweet for Barnard whose 2024 season was cut short be a severely broken ankle in a game in Langley.

Following surgery he rehabbed the injury during the off season and has shown no ill affects this season.