Sun pass for 460 yards in blowout of Kamloops Broncos

Sun air it out, beat Broncos

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Liam Kroeger passed for six touchdowns as the Sun rolled over Kamloops Saturday

It was a record-setting night for both Liam Kroeger and the Okanagan Sun as they rolled to a 55-1 whitewashing of the Kamloops Broncos in the regular season finale for both clubs.

The win capped off a perfect season for the Sun, the first time in the 44-year history of the BCFC franchise they have put together back-to-back perfect seasons.

The win was also a club-record 25th straight regular season win.

But, it wasn’t so much they won this one, but how they won it.

Kroeger, who played all but the final series, dropped back on every play but one, completing 36 of 54 passes for 426 yards unofficially. That gives him a league-best 2,857 on the season, 51 yards more than Westshore quarterback Gavin Session.

Kroeger also bettered the 2,828 yards passing by Zach Silverman in the 2000 season as well as Silverman’s record for completions in a season (168) with 190.

His 36 completions also set a club record while his 54 attempts fell one shy of Al Walls’ mark set in 1983.

Kroeger threw six touchdown passes Saturday, giving him club-record 26 on the season.

Needless to say Ethan Bilo, who set up at running back, had the best seat in the house, carrying just once for seven yards but put in yeoman service picking up blitzing linemen all night.

The Sun piled up 48 points in the opening half as Kroeger spread the ball around, hitting eight different receivers.

He threw a pair of touchdowns to Vincent Chuoi of 14 and six yards, found Chase Scrivener from four yards out, Seth Famakinde for 18 yards and Jasiah Haliburton from 32 yards out.

He connected with Haliburton again for a five yard major in the fourth quarter, the only points the Sun would get in the second half as they were seemingly focused more on getting Kroeger the passing title.

Tariq Brown provided the other touchdown, returning an interception 31 yards for a score.

The Broncos conceded three safeties along the way as well.

The Broncos lone point came on what appeared to be a drop-kick attempt deep inside Sun territory that rolled out of the side of the end zone for a rouge.

The Sun amassed 501 yards of total offence

The Broncos managed just 124 yards, much of it through the air.

The Sun played without receiver and kick returner Jordayne Falconer who was injured two weeks ago against the Langley Rams. His status for next week is not known.

League rushing leader Gerren Hardisty also didn’t dress.

For the Broncos, it’s the end of a disappointing season that saw them finish 0-10.

For the Sun, the real season begins next Saturday when they host the VI Raiders in one BCFC playoff semi-final.

Kickoff is 1 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.