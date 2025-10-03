BCFC News

Okanagan Sun look to cap off perfect season in Kamloops

Sun records within reach

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Sun look to complete franchises first back-to-back perfect seasons

The Okanagan Sun do have something to play for when they wrap up the 2025 BC Football Conference regular season in Kamloops Saturday evening.

Already assured of finishing atop the regular season standings and home field advantage throughout the BCFC playoffs, the Sun can reach three franchise milestones with a win Saturday.

Within reach are a first ever back-to-back perfect seasons, a milestone for consecutive regular seasons wins and the record for points scored in a season.

Throughout their 44 year history, and despite some very talented teams, the franchise has never recorded back-to-back perfect seasons.

They have been close twice, but ties in the 1988 and 2003 seasons scuttled that.

A win Saturday would accomplish that feat.

A victory would also extend the team’s club-record regular season winning streak to 25.

The team also has the ability to break the franchise record for points scored in a regular season.

With 468 points scored over their first nine games, the Sun are 21 points shy of the all-time mark of 488 posted in 2015.

The Sun also come into the game never having lost to the Broncos, running their record to 32-0 lifetime with a 70-3 win back at the end of August.

The Broncos meanwhile are just playing out the string at 0-9.

Despite the lopsided nature of the rivalry, Sun head coach Travis Miller says the team is treating the buildup to this game the same as it would for any opponent.

“We are going to approach it like it’s any other game, their record doesn’t impact our preparation,” said Miller.

“The thing that I feel sets us apart from other teams is our preparation. So, we won’t make any adjustments or changes, and we approach it like it’s any other game.”

With the playoffs set to begin the following week, starters likely won’t get a lot of playing time, if any at all.

The Sun will open the playoffs Saturday, Oct. 11 at home against the VI Raiders.

Kickoff is 1 p.m.