Broncos look to end season strong on home turf against Okanagan Sun

Photo: Kamloops Broncos The Kamloops Broncos at their last matchup against the Okanagan Sun on Aug. 30.

The Kamloops Broncos will close out the 2025 season on home turf with a final matchup against the BCFC-leading Okanagan Sun this weekend.

It’s the second and final game scheduled against the Sun this season, the first of which saw the Broncos fall 70-3.

It’s the final game of the season for the Broncos, who are at the bottom of the BCFC standings with a 0-9 record. The Sun are leading in the standings with a perfect 9-0 record.

In a news release, the Broncos said fans can expect the Broncos to finish strong and to put some points on the board.

“The players have worked hard all year, and we want to finish with intensity and pride in front of our fans,” said head coach Braden Vankoughnett.

The matchup will be held at Hillside Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, and the Broncos said fans can enjoy a beer garden, food trucks and family-friendly activity throughout the game.

Admission will be free for children wearing a football jersey.

“Don’t miss this chance to cheer on the Broncos one last time this season and be part of the game day excitement,” the Broncos said.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m.