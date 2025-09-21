BCFC News

Okanagan Sun set record with 94 points against Langley

Sun unleash offence

Okanagan Sun game highlights

Embarrassing!

That’s the best word to describe Saturday’s BC Football Conference game between the Okanagan Sun and once mighty Langley Rams.

The Sun put up a team record 94 points in a 94-0 shellacking of a team that frankly didn’t deserve to be on the same field.

The 94 points were two more than the club scored in a 92-7 throttling of the Westshore Rebels on Sept. 20, 2014, just two days after teammate JT Fernandez was found deceased.

They needed no such motivation Saturday.

The Sun made it look all too easy, setting club records for points (69), passing yards (380) and passing touchdowns (six), in the first half.

With many of the starters on the bench for much of the second half, the second and third string didn’t miss a beat.

Liam Kroeger dissected the porous Rams secondary, finding open receivers all over the field, completing 18 of 20 passes during his half of work.

He needed just two plays to find Tyler Craver with the opening score of the night. He followed that up with touchdown strikes to Sam Melanson, Vincern Chuoi, Jasiah Haliburton and two to Seth Famakinde.

He also ran one in from 12 yards out.

The Sun had eight possessions in the opening half, scoring seven touchdowns and a 39 yard Liam Attwood field goal.

When they didn’t have the ball, Jordayne Falconer was doing his thing, returning a pair of punts 76 and 79 yards to the house.

His 155 yards on two punt return touchdowns were 40 yards more than the Rams amassed on offence throughout the entire game.

Marcus Christos took over the reins for much of the second half, engineering touchdown drives culminating in a three yard run from Gerren Hardisty and a 38 yard strike to Blake Van Bruggen.

Hollis Walter returned an interception 65 yards to the house.

Attwood converted all 12 touchdowns, added a pair of field goals and four singles.

“I don’t think it’s embarrassing. I just think it’s effort,” said Sun head coach Travis Miller.

“Our guys executed in all aspects, scoring on offence, defence and special teams. You can’t help but be happy when these types of games come around.”

Hardisty came into the game needing just 57 yards to get to 1,000 and needed to stay in the game until the fourth quarter to get it because the team was having so much success through the air.

The one sour note Saturday was the loss of Falconer, who was hurt after being tackled on a punt return.

Miller said it’s believed he suffered a sprained ankle, but went to the hospital for x-rays just to be sure.

He’ll get a chance to rest if it is just a sprain. The Cullen Cup championship game is still a month away.

The Sun massed 475 yards through the air and 641 in total. The Rams put up just 114 total yards.

The Sun get a bye next weekend before closing out the regular season in Kamloops in two weeks time.