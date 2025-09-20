BCFC News

Charity will be front and centre when the Sun host Langley in their final regular season home game

Sun to host burn fund game

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Sun head coach Travis Miller

More than just football and the continuation of a perfect season will be on display Saturday when the Okanagan Sun host the Langley Rams at the Apple Bowl.

The game will also serve as the annual Terry Britton Memorial Burn Fund Classic.

Britton, a long-time firefighter and Sun trainer, passed away earlier this year after a short battle with leukemia.

“Terry was a big part of our program for so long. He was a trainer when I played and I had a real special relationship with Terry,” said head coach Travis Miller.

“He definitely means something to me and the program and everybody else who has been involved the last 20 plus years.

“The fact that we get to honour Terry and continue the legacy he had with the Kelowna Fire Department and maintain that relationship to help anybody within the burn fund is a real cool opportunity.”

The Sun will also be honouring the 200 national championship team during a special ceremony at halftime.

On the field, while the Sun have already clinched their second straight BCFC regular season title, Miller says the work is just beginning as the team sets its sights on another unbeaten season and eyes goals beyond that.

So, don’t expect Miller and the team to take their foot off the gas.

“I think over my tenure with the program I have gone the exact opposite direction and haven't changed anything leading into the playoffs because I believe you need to be in playing shape and playing speed to execute when it matters.

“So, my direction has been to the players and the coaches that it's status quo.

“From our standpoint we're not looking at taking time off leading into the important playoff season coming up.”

Kickoff Saturday is 4 p.m.