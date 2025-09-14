BCFC News

Okanagan Sun clinch BCFC regular season title, beating Westshore 37-24

On a night the Okanagan Sun claimed a third BCFC regular season title in four years, the accolades and game ball went to kicker Liam Attwood.

The fifth year kicker who became the BCFC’s all-time leader in field goals a week ago, set the standard by which all kickers in junior football across the country will now be measured.

Attwood booted three field goals in Saturday’s 37-24 win over Westshore Rebels Saturday, becoming the CJFL’s all-time leader with 74 field goals.

He surpassed Brian Demug, who booted 73 for the Calgary Colts between 1985 and 1988, nearly two decades before Attwood was born.

Attwood says he didn’t know he was close to either record until last weekend when he eclipsed the BCFC record and found out he was three away from the national record.

“I had no idea. That record wasn’t even in my mind until last weekend,” said Attwood following Saturday's win.

Kicking can be a lonely profession at times, but Attwood says a lot of practice, both mental and physical, brought him to where he is today.

“Sometimes it’s a mental thing,” he said about putting the ball between the uprights on a consistent basis.

“Sometimes you just get in your head going out there, and you just have to go out there and kick the ball, be confident in yourself, trust your holder, trust your snapper and make sure when you see the ball is right you have to do your job.

“The biggest thing for me was preparing myself mentally for every game and doing my job.”

A job he has now done better than every kicker before him.

He has also been fortunate to have a front row seat for now three league titles, two league championships and a Canadian Bowl with more potentially on the horizon.

The Sun put themselves in the driver’s seat with Saturday’s 13 point win over the Rebels, a win that improved the Sun to a perfect 8-0 while dropping the Rebels to 6-2.

The Sun for all intents and purposes put this one away after just 18 minutes, building up a 21-0 lead.

But, a mistake by head coach Travis Miller to go for it on third and one from his own 29 gave the Rebels some life late in the half, but a solid second half allowed the Sun to right the ship.

“I made an error going for it on what I thought was third and six inches and it turned out to be third and forever, so that’s on me as a coach, I’ve got to kick that ball and move it down the field,” said Miller.

It gave the Rebels some momentum after it was all in Kelowna’s favour up until then.

Liam Kroeger took the opening kickoff and marched the team 68 yards in 10 plays, aided by an offside penalty on third and slightly less than five. Kroeger capped off the drive with a 22-yard strike to Seth Famakinde.

With the Rebels threatening after a Gerren Hardisty fumble, defensive back Tariq Brown turned in the biggest play of the night, intercepting a Gavin Session pass and streaking 98 yards for a touchdown at the end of the quarter to put the Sun up 14-0.

A Jordayne Falconer 46-yard punt return after the ensuing Rebels drive stalled put the Sun in business again at the Rebels 40. Three plays later Hardisty barreled his way in from two yards out and the rout was seemingly on.

But, the failed third down gamble gave the Rebels some life.

Carter Williams ran in from six yards out and, after the Sun went two-and-out, Session marched the Rebels 93 yards in just eight plays, capping it off with a five yard run to trail 21-14 at the half.

The Rebels got a field goal midway through the quarter to cut the deficit to four, but Kroeger took the game over from there.

He directed a six-play, 43-yard drive at the end of the quarter, resulting in a Marcus Christos two yard run to increase the lead to 11.

Attwood connected on field goals of 37 and 16 yards on the next two drives to give the Sun a three score cushion, 34-17.

Kroeger then put the final nail in the coffin, calling his own number and running 30 yards to set up Attwood’s record setting field goal.

Total yards were almost identical, unofficially 395 to 394 in favour of the Sun, but it was three interceptions of Session in the quarter-and-a-half and five sacks in the second half that helped propel the Sun to victory.

The Sun will host the Langley Rams next Saturday afternoon at the Apple Bowl.

It’s a big game for the Rams who find themselves in a three-way tie with the VI Raiders and Valley Huskers for the final playoff spot with identical 2-4-1 record.

Ironically, the Rams and Raiders tied 29-29 Saturday while the Huskers and Prince George finished in a 35-35 deadlock as well.