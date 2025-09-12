Okanagan Sun host arch rival Rebels in showdown for first in the BCFC

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Gerren Hardisty

The task for the Okanagan Sun is simple.

Win at home Saturday night and they clinch their third BC Football Conference regular season title in four years and secure home field advantage through the BCFC playoffs.

Of course, it’s not so simple when you consider the opponent, rival Westshore Rebels.

The Sun enter the showdown a perfect 7-0, the Rebels 6-1. In their previous meeting five weeks ago the Sun came back from a three score deficit in the third quarter to beat the Rebels 43-39.

While the comeback showed the resilience and never quit attitude of the Sun, it’s not a sustainable recipe for success.

“We can’t turn the ball over five times on our first six possessions,” Miller said in the lead-up to this weekend’s showdown.

“It was an opportunity to really learn how to hold onto the ball and we’ve spent the last number of weeks making sure we maintain possession.”

League-leading running back Gerren Hardisty, a former Rebel, agrees.

“Just mental mistakes, mental errors we need to clean up,” said Hardisty.

“We’ve been focusing in practice dialing down the details. Execution, getting the assignments.

“I think we’ll be OK.”

Some of those mistakes were pure turnovers, others the failure to execute on third and short.

In the three games since, the Sun have turned the ball over just once.

Miller believes the game will be won or lost in the trenches but ultimately could come down to which defence is able to shut down the opposing offence.

The Sun have scored 337 points in their seven wins, managing no less than 35 in each outing while the Rebels have put up an even 300 in their seven contests.

In the first meeting, the Sun held the Rebels to just 70 yards on the ground, but league-leading quarterback Gavin Session shredded the secondary for 276 yards and five touchdowns, four of those to the league’s top receiver, Zion Brown.

“I think for us, that game really showed a weakness in our defence and they exploited it,” said Miller.

“One of the things that we have worked on for a number of weeks is to try and make sure we can take away the pass game, but also to specifically limit players, whether it’s Session and Zion or other teams that have the same kind of connection.

“We want to make sure we have that in the toolbox we can utilize when the time comes.”

And, while the Sun offence generally goes through Hardisty, Liam Kroeger has been on fire of late, throwing for 945 yards and nine touchdowns over the last three games, including a career-high 415 yards and five TD’s last Saturday in Prince George.

“Liam has played an unbelievable game the last two weeks and focusing his efforts on not turning the ball over. Since the Westshore game, he has been on a tear.”

Hardisty meantime has led the league in rushing since the opening game of the season, picking up 834 yards on the ground, an average of 119.1 yards a game, and seven touchdowns.

He carried the ball 26 times in the win over Westshore, but just eight times last Saturday in PG.

“Sometimes, football is an opportunistic game in terms of what the defence is doing and what they’re giving you,” said Hardisty prior to practice earlier in the week.

“They were giving us the pass option and Liam was throwing darts everywhere.

“If they’re going to play the run hard, we’ll throw it over their head and that opens up the run.

“But, if they’re going to let us run the ball and try to stop the pass, we’ll just do the opposite. We’ll just play chess with them.”

While the Sun can clinch the regular season title, the Rebels will need to win by more than four to leapfrog the Sun into top spot, then run the table over their final two games.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Apple Bowl.