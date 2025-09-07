Okanagan Sun hit for 60 plus points in back-to-back wins

Photo: In Motion Sports Photography Okanagan Sun wiped out Prince George 60-6 Saturday

The Okanagan Sun showed they’re more than just a running team, throwing for seven touchdowns in a 60-6 rout of the Prince George Kodiaks Saturday evening.

Starting quarterback Liam Kroeger tossed five touchdown passes and backup Marcus threw for two more in relief in the fourth quarter.

The quarterbacks combined to throw for 538 yards on the night, including a career-best 415 from Kroeger.

The offence started slowly - their first two drives stalling deep inside Kodiaks territory, resulting in a pair of Liam Attwood field goals from 28 and 30 yards out, the second set up by a Phil Palmarin interception.

Late in the quarter, Kroeger capped off a long drive with a 20 yard touchdown strike to Jordayne Falconer from 20 yards out putting the visitors up 13 after 15 minutes.

The Sun kept the pressure on in the second quarter.

After a safety, Kroeger hit a touchdown strike of five yards to Jasiah Haliburton on third and goal then featured Seth Famakinde on a drive capped off by a four yard major and the Sun were up 29-0 at the half.

Famakinde caught his second touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter before Kroeger capped off a long drive with a 25 yard strike to Haliburton on the first play of the fourth quarter.

In mop-up duty, Christos threw a pair of touchdown passes to Sam Melanson from nine and four yards.

Liam Attwood closed out the Sun scoring with a career-high 51-yard field goal with less than two minutes to go.

The Kodiaks avoided the shutout with a touchdown in the dying moments.

Running back Gerren Hardisty was held to a season-low 42 yards on just eight carries as the Sun focused on the passing game.

In all, the Sun amassed 611 yards in total offence while the defence held the Kodiaks to just 221 yards and forced three turnovers.

Defensive end JaQuintis Summers had two more sacks giving him a league-leading 10 on the season.

The win moves the Sun to 7-0 as they get set to host the Westshore Rebels next Saturday in a game that will decide who finishes first in the BCFC and gets home field advantage through the playoffs.

The Rebels improved to 6-1 Saturday with a 72-0 shellacking of the Kamloops Broncos.

Rebels quarterback Gavin Session threw for 403 yards and seven touchdowns in the blowout win, three of those to league-leading receiver Zion Brown.

Kickoff next Saturday at the Apple Bowl is 7 p.m.